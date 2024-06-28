Trump and Biden face off during debate and Israeli army increases readiness - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump aimed personal attacks at each other as they faced off in an often-rambling and incoherent debate ahead of this year’s presidential election.

The Israeli army said its troops carried out exercises this week as part of efforts to increase readiness as tensions continue on the border with Lebanon.

Bolivian President Luis Arce has dismissed accusations of orchestrating an attempted coup against his government as “lies”, saying army general Juan Jose Zuniga acted independently and would face justice.