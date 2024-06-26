Coup attempt in Bolivia as army storms Government palace

Bolivian President Luis Arce on Wednesday confirmed the country was facing an “attempted coup” after the “irregular mobilisation” of some army units in La Paz.

Heavily armed soldiers and armoured vehicles gathered in the capital's Plaza Murillo, according to videos shared on social media.

Live television feed also showed a military vehicle ramming into the front doors of the Bolivian Government Palace.

“Our country is facing an attempted coup,” Mr Arce, surrounded by his ministers, said in a video posted on Facebook.

“Once again, our country is facing interests that aim to topple democracy in Bolivia.”

He called on the Bolivian people to organise against the coup “in favour of democracy”.

“Long live the Bolivian people. Long live democracy,” he said, with the call repeated by those around him.

Mr Arce earlier appeared on live TV confronting the general commander of the army, Juan Jose Zuniga, in a hallway, saying: “I am your captain and I order you to withdraw your soldiers.”

Gen Zuniga was later heard demanding political prisoners, including members of the military, be released, and that democracy be re-established in Bolivia.

Mr Arce had previously denounced on X “irregular mobilisations of some units of the Bolivian Army”, adding that “democracy must be respected”.

Denunciamos movilizaciones irregulares de algunas unidades del Ejército Boliviano. La democracia debe respetarse. — Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) June 26, 2024

Leaders in South America, Europe and in the Organisation of American States have condemned the reported coup attempt.

Bolivian TV outlets showed soldiers and two tanks in the square, which is right outside major government buildings in La Paz.

“The three chiefs of the armed forces have come to express our dismay,” Gen Zuniga told a local TV station.

“There will be a new cabinet of ministers. Surely things will change but our country cannot continue like this any longer.”

Gen Zuniga later said he would recognise Mr Arce's authority “for the moment”.

Mr Arce has sworn in new leaders of the army, navy and air force, according to local media.

Former president Evo Morales, who has publicly split with Mr Arce even though both belong to the same socialist movement, called for a national mobilisation of his supporters to back democracy.

He also announced a general stopwork and called for roads to be blocked.

“I ask the people with a democratic vocation defend the homeland from some military groups that act against democracy and the people,” he said on X.