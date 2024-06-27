More countries urge citizens to leave Lebanon and Kenya finance bill – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Germany and the Netherlands become the latest countries to urge their citizens to leave Lebanon amid fears of a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Kenya’s President William Ruto will withdraw a controversial finance bill after deadly protests, during which the country's parliament was set on fire.

Georgia stun Portugal with a 2-0 win at Euro 2024 in Germany.