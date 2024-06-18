Protests in Israel, US envoy, Emirates Red Crescent - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Jerusalem in the latest protest to call for immediate elections and an end to the war in Gaza.

US envoy Amos Hochstein met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a trip to Israel and Lebanon, in an attempt to prevent an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

Emirates Red Crescent has launched a campaign to distribute meat from sacrificial animals to those in need in Yemen.