ERC launches sacrificial meat distribution project in Yemen

The Emirates Red Crescent has launched a project to distribute meat from sacrificial animals in Yemen’s Hadhramaut province.

On Sunday, the first day of Eid Al Adha, 279 portions of meat were distributed to 1,116 families. These included people with disabilities, hospital patients and vulnerable in society, state news agency Wam reported.

By the end of the Eid Al Adha holiday, it is hoped 904 portions of meat will be distributed to provide food for 6,328 people.

It is part of a series of humanitarian and relief projects carried out by the UAE, represented by the ERC, which aims to improve living conditions in the region.

Humaid Al Shamsi, Development and International Co-operation Adviser and ERC representative in Hadhramaut, said the project was part of the continuing efforts to strengthen humanitarian ties and alleviate the suffering of underprivileged people across the Middle East.

Mr Al Shamsi also expressed his appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the initiative.

In June last year, political and social groups in Hadhramaut formed an organisation to campaign for their rights.

The founding of the Hadhramaut National Council, announced in Riyadh, came after more than a month of talks sponsored by a Saudi-led coalition.

“The new council aims to serve as a political platform to express the aspirations and represent the interests of the Hadhrami community in Yemen,” the group said at the time.

READ MORE Pilgrims perform Farewell Tawaf as Hajj draws to a close

“We agreed on one political charter that will represent Hadhramaut locally, regionally and internationally on all issues,” council leader Bader Baslamah, the leader of the council, said Riyadh.

The council's charter, described by its leaders as "comprehensive and responsible", stipulates that it will stand against “the establishment of any military formations outside state institutions”.

Hadhramaut is the biggest province in southern Yemen. Much of northern Yemen remains under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, while the government and allied groups control most of the south.

Eid Al Adha celebrations around the world - in pictures