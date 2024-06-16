Israel-Gaza war live: Israel announces 'tactical pause' in parts of Gaza to allow aid

<p>Israel has announced the beginning of a "tactical pause" of military operations in parts of Gaza to allow aid to enter Gaza at the Karam Abu Salem border crossing.</p><p>Israel’s Co-ordinator of the Government Activities in the Territories (Cogat) said the move, to take place from 8am to 7pm every day, aimed to "increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering Gaza" after discussions with the UN and humanitarian organisations.</p><p>The UN said aid groups faced challenges moving supplies into the enclave, including the arbitrary return of full aid lorries due to items Israel deemed "dual-purpose", such as sleeping bags and medical supplies.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">As part of our ongoing efforts to increase the volumes of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and following additional related discussions with the UN and international organizations, starting yesterday (Saturday), a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes… <a href="https://t.co/C9UeSbwuQ7">pic.twitter.com/C9UeSbwuQ7</a></p>&mdash; COGAT (@cogatonline) <a href="https://twitter.com/cogatonline/status/1802195218147455229?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 16, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n