epa11413732 Children stand at a gathering of internally displaced Palestinians to collect food donated by a charitable group, in Khan Yunis camp, southern Gaza Strip, 15 June 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Israel-Gaza war live: Israel announces 'tactical pause' in parts of Gaza to allow aid

The tactical pause of military activities will take place from 8am to 7pm every day

  • 'Miscalculation' could lead to wider Hezbollah-Israel conflict, say UN officials
  • Israel's Defence Minister Gallant to visit Pentagon
  • Civilians killed as Israeli air strikes hit Shujaiya and Rafah
  • Eight Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza, says army
  • US to impose sanctions on Israeli group over aid convoy attacks, report says
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,296 with 85,197 injured
Updated: June 16, 2024, 5:20 AM