Gantz withdraws party from war cabinet, Eid Al Adha holidays – Trending

Fatima Al Mahmoud gives a round-up of today’s trends

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world. –

On today’s episode, high-profile Israeli politician Benny Gantz has withdrawn from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unity government, saying the war strategy is preventing Israel from a true victory.

Mr Netanyahu has appealed for his rival not to step down.

In the UAE, Eid Al Adha holidays have been announced for public and private sector workers.

Updated: June 10, 2024, 6:53 AM
Podcast
Editors Picks
Podcasts