Gantz withdraws party from war cabinet, Eid Al Adha holidays – Trending

On today’s episode, high-profile Israeli politician Benny Gantz has withdrawn from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s unity government, saying the war strategy is preventing Israel from a true victory.
Mr Netanyahu has appealed for his rival not to step down.
In the UAE, Eid Al Adha holidays have been announced for public and private sector workers.
Updated: June 10, 2024, 6:53 AM