UAE and Jordan condemn storming of Al Aqsa, Netanyahu on 'very intense action' - Trending

On today’s episode, the UAE and Jordan have condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque compound by Israeli extremists.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "prepared for very intense action" at the border with Lebanon, after Hezbollah launched a strike on an air defence battery.

Saudi Arabia has warned of a hotter Hajj this year, with temperatures forecast to reach 48ºC.