Arab states call for peacekeepers, South Africa urges ICJ to halt Rafah assault - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Arab states have called for a UN peacekeeping force to be established in the occupied Palestinian territories until the two-state solution is implemented.

South Africa has urged the International Court of Justice to order Israel to halt its assault on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, as part of a case accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians.

In Europe, a man has been charged with the attempted murder of Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was shot on Wednesday in the town of Handlova.