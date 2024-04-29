New passenger terminal in Dubai, more US colleges join pro-Palestinian protests – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, the hashtag “world's largest airport” is making the rounds on social media in response to plans for a new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

More universities in the US join the wave of protests in support of Palestine.

World Central Kitchen will resume operations in Gaza today for the first time since Israel killed seven of its workers.