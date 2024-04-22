Dubai Crown Prince calls on developers for support, Netanyahu threatens Hamas - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has called on developers and management companies to support and help flood-affected communities in Dubai.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he will increase “military pressure” on Hamas in an attempt to free the hostages held in Gaza.

Israel also summoned the ambassadors of France, Japan, South Korea, Malta, Slovenia and Ecuador after the countries supported a resolution to give Palestine full UN membership.