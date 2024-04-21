Sheikh Hamdan approves free temporary housing, food and aid for flood-affected residents

Dubai residents left without a habitable home or food are to be helped free of charge, according to a government directive.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has instructed developers and management companies to provide alternative housing, distribute food, and provide cleaning services to rain-damaged communities.

In a statement on his website, Sheikh Hamdan directed all residential management companies and real estate developers to offer a series of services at no additional charge to all Dubai residents affected by the severe weather.

Yoon Shik Ahn, a resident from the Green Community, trying to get rid of water in his house. Mona Al Marzooqi/ The National

This includes alternative housing for residents affected by the weather, the distribution of food within affected communities, comprehensive pest control services, security for the safety of residents, assistance to return to residential properties, including interior cleaning, monitoring and documenting damage caused by the rain during the insurance coverage period, and support in assessing potential risk to properties.

Sheikh Hamdan asked the Dubai Land Department and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency to co-ordinate with property developers to work towards restoring normality in all communities.

A number of committees were approved in the meeting, also attended by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and UAE Minister of Finance, one of which would be set up to urgently review requests from Emiratis affected by the heavy rain.

At a meeting with government officials in Dubai, we set directives to prepare comprehensive plans in response to natural crises’ such as the unexpected current weather conditions. We closely monitored updates and emphasized that the safety of all citizens, residents, and… pic.twitter.com/gFfz0pcA7X — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 18, 2024

The Crown Prince emphasised that “Dubai is determined to support all those affected by the adverse weather”.

He said he would personally monitor the progress of the response measures.

Support to those in need

Workers cut down a tree that was uprooted by the storm in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Another committee to support affected people has been created and will be chaired by Omar Bushahab, chief executive of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment.

Members would include Dubai’s Community Development Authority, Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the Department of Economy and Tourism.

The committee has been tasked with promptly addressing requests from citizens affected by the rains.

The Crown Prince also stressed the importance of offering immediate accommodation to all affected citizens until their homes are repaired.

“The well-being of citizens remains the top priority of the Dubai government,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Dubai’s Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department has been asked to provide humanitarian aid to people in need.

The Community Development Authority has been told to activate the ‘Jood’ platform, created for people to easily donate to important causes, so contributions from the private sector can be used to provide humanitarian assistance to people impacted by the heavy rains.

The severe rains that lashed the UAE at the start of the week triggered landslides, inundated roads and motorways and flooded homes.

Many residents were forced to leave their apartments and villas, and abandon vehicles in the aftermath of the country’s worst storms on record.

Residents since have appealed for food, medicines and drinking water after electricity and water supplies shut down in some apartment blocks and villa communities.