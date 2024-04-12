Death of OJ Simpson, Al Hilal beat Al Ittihad in Abu Dhabi – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, OJ Simpson, the former American football player best known for his acquittal in a high-profile murder case, dies of cancer at the age of 76.

Israel is keeping up its war in Gaza but is also preparing for scenarios in other areas, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al Hilal beat Al Ittihad in Abu Dhabi to capture the title for the fourth time for the Saudi Super Cup.