OJ Simpson dead aged 76, family say

OJ Simpson, the former American football player best known for his acquittal in a high-profile murder case, has died at the age of 76, his family said on Thursday.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the family said in a post on Simpson's account on X.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

TMZ reported that he had been battling prostate cancer in recent years and that his health had taken a turn for the worse in the past few months, with him entering hospice care.

In May of last year, Simpson posted a video on X in which he said that he had been diagnosed with cancer and “had to do the whole chemo thing”.

Simpson first rose to fame in the NFL, where he played running back, primarily for the Buffalo Bills. He was considered to be one of the greatest running backs of all time.

But his professional success was eclipsed by him being accused of the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, who were found stabbed to death outside Ms Brown's home.

In June 1994, he was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the double murder after leading police on a low-speed chase near his home in Brentwood, California.

The case received intensive media coverage and captured the attention of the nation over the 11 months of the trial.

Simpson was acquitted in the case.

In 1997, Mr Goldman’s family brought a civil suit against Simpson, and he was found liable for wrongful death and battery, according to Variety, and he was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages.

He later served almost nine years in prison for robbery, kidnapping and other counts in a Las Vegas, Nevada, sports memorabilia scheme. He was released in 2017.