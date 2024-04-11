Sons of Hamas leader killed, Lufthansa suspends flights to Tehran - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, three of Ismail Haniyeh’s sons have been killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza, the Hamas leader confirmed on Wednesday.

German airline Lufthansa announced it had suspended flights to and from Tehran after a surge in tension in the Middle East.

In the Champions League, Barcelona beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 at the Parc des Princes in the quarter-final first leg.