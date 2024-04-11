German airline Lufthansa suspends flights to Tehran amid security fears

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

German airline Lufthansa announced on Thursday it had suspended flights to Tehran following a spike in tensions in the region.

There were conflicting reports this was due to an airspace closure over a part of Iran due to weapons testing, published in an Arabic language Iranian news report, which was posted on X, then taken down.

The suspension of flights comes after US President Joe Biden said America’s support for Israel was “ironclad” in the face of threats by Iran to hit back following an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus that killed two Iranian generals and a number of officers.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Al Khameinei has warned there will be a “powerful response” to the attack, and news sites linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a branch of the military close to the theocracy, have touted weapons that can strike Israel.

Lufthansa said it suspended flights to and from Tehran from April 6 and that the suspension was due to end Thursday.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities. The safety of our guests and crew members is Lufthansa's top priority," a spokesperson for the company told Reuters.

Iran has a large arsenal of anti-aircraft missiles, in expectation of a conflict with Israel and in January 2020, the IRGC shot down a Ukraine International Airlines passenger flight shortly after it took off from Tehran.

Air traffic control authorities or militaries often issue warnings to commercial airlines when testing missiles and air defence systems, which often fly at high altitude and have ranges of dozens, sometimes hundreds of kilometres.

The warnings, known as Notice to Airmen, or Notams, are also sometimes used to alert to other aviation hazards. On Wednesday evening, rumours quickly spread online that Iran’s entire airspace was closed.

“Erroneous reports previously stated Iranian airspace was closed. Flights continue to operate to/from/through Iran. Per NOTAM, Tehran FIR is closed only to VFR traffic (aircraft operating at lower altitudes,” the online flight tracking site Flight Radar confirmed.

Lufthansa and its subsidiary Austrian Airlines are the only two Western carriers operating international flights into Tehran, which is mostly served by Turkish and Middle Eastern airlines.

Austrian Airlines, which is owned by Lufthansa, runs a direct Vienna-Tehran service six times a week, was still scheduled to operate its flight into Tehran on Thursday, according to its website and FlightRadar24.

There was no immediate word from other international airlines that fly to Tehran.

The shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner in 2020 came at a time of heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the killing of a top Iranian commander in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport.

Later, Tehran said that the downing of the Ukrainian airliner was a "disastrous mistake" by forces who were on high alert.

In retaliation for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of the Guards, Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing US troops in Iraq on January 3.

Iran backs groups that have entered the fray across the region since Israel launched its invasion of Gaza following the October 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas.

More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in six months of Israeli bombardment of Gaza, according to the health ministry there. Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.