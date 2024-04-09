Total solar eclipse, last day of Ramadan - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, millions across Mexico, the US and Canada were able to observe a total solar eclipse on Monday.

Wednesday was announced as the first day of Eid Al Fitr in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries as the crescent Moon for the month of Shawwal could not be sighted.

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off late in the game as his side Al Nassr lost 2-1 to Al Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.