UAE announces Eid Al Fitr 2024 to begin on Wednesday

Eid Al Fitr will begin on Wednesday in the UAE, authorities have confirmed.

The country's moon-sighting committee - a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the Emirates' Islamic authority - gathered on Monday to attempt to observe the new crescent moon heralding the start of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

As the moon could not be sighted, Tuesday will be the 30th and final day of Ramadan this year.

Muslims in the UAE were urged to help sight the crescent moon on Monday.

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr signifies the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the month of Shawwal.

It is a celebratory occasion marked by morning prayers, family get-togethers, the giving of gifts, as well as charitable donations.

A public holiday accompanies Eid Al Fitr, with many people taking time off work to travel abroad or take short trips in the region.

How long is the public holiday?

For the public sector, the holiday will last one week. The UAE Cabinet mandated that federal government staff would be given paid leave from Monday to Sunday, April 8 to 14.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation previously confirmed private sector employees will be given paid leave from the 29th day of Ramadan, Monday, April 8, until the third day of Shawwal.

Given Ramadan will last 30 days, the private sector holiday will extend to Friday, April 12 and work will resume on Monday, April 15.

Take a break

Eid will also offer an opportunity to get in the holiday mood, without even leaving the Emirates.

There will be no shortage of staycation deals to choose from for families eager to make the most of additional time off from offices and classrooms.

The National has compiled a luxurious list of some of the best domestic delights to savour.

Those with a sense of adventure can book a stay at the Terra Cabins at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, nestled among the mountains of Hatta.

Scenic views and five-star service will be served up at Banyan Tree Dubai on Bluewaters Island.

Read more on the UAE's top staycation spots in our helpful guide here.