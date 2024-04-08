Solar eclipse 2024: Millions look to the skies to catch glimpse of cosmic phenomenon

Millions of people in the US will be looking to the skies on Monday in the hope of seeing the total solar eclipse.

While not visible across the entire country, people in 15 US states will be able to view the phenomenon, which is expected to first become visible from Mexico's Pacific coast.

In the city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where residents could witness a near total solar eclipse, the spectacle has been the talk of the town.

News outlets are focused on the weather, with regular bulletins – and to the disappointment of many, the forecast is cloudy.

At Salem’s Market and Grill in the city’s historic Hill District, advertisements taped to a wall near the entrance touted events around the eclipse.

Abdullah Salem, owner of the grocery shop, said his children’s school had closed for the event.

“I won’t be watching it, though – I work seven days a week,” he added.

Other residents will be hoping for a break in the clouds as they gather at eclipse parties across the city, including at Pittsburgh’s Allegheny Observatory and Carnegie Science Centre.

More than 30 million people live in the path of the total eclipse, with millions more travelling to cities such as Pittsburgh as well as Austin, Texas, and Indianapolis, Indiana, to witness the spectacular cosmic event.

Cities across Mexico, the US and Canada host more than 110,000 active short-term rental listings on the eclipse’s path.

Searches on Airbnb for stays along the route surged 1,000 per cent ahead of the event, the company said.

Airbnb added that almost 90 per cent of its listings have been booked.

Jefferson, Vermont, is the town with the highest occupancy rate, at 99.2 per cent, for its 512 short-term listings.

The eclipse is expected to generate $6 billion in economic impact, including $1.6 billion in spending by visitors, according to The Perryman Group consultancy.

The economic benefit in Texas, where 12 million residents live on the eclipse’s path, will reach nearly $1.4 billion.

