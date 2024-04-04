World Central Kitchen convoy attack latest, Iran supreme leader on strike - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, World Central Kitchen has called for an independent investigation into the Israeli attack on one of its convoys which killed seven of its employees in Gaza’s Deir Al Balah.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel would “be slapped” after an air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus killed seven members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

WhatsApp was back up on Wednesday after downtime which disrupted services for thousands of people globally.

Abu Dhabi has unveiled details of its Tourism Strategy 2030 which involves investing more than $10 billion in infrastructure.