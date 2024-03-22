Hostage deal between Hamas and Israel makes good progress, full moon in UAE – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says good progress has been made on a hostage deal between Hamas and Israel.

Survivors of the continuing raid at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital have described how groups of people were led into the hospital's morgue by Israeli troops before being shot.

A full moon is set to light up skies in the UAE for three nights next week.

The UAE football team pick up their World Cup qualification campaign with a win against Yemen in Abu Dhabi.