Fifty people killed in Al Shifa Hospital in continuing Israeli assault

At least 50 people have been killed in Israel's latest raid on Al Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in Gaza's north, bringing the death toll to 140 since the operation began on Monday.

Israeli soldiers told those displaced inside the hospital to leave the complex at dawn on Thursday and threatened to carry out a strike if they did not comply, local reports and witnesses said.

Local Palestinian media reported that buildings surrounding Al Shifa complex were set on fire, including homes on Rashid Street and Al Mina neighbourhood, west of Gaza city.

In a video recorded in the hospital's courtyard, Israeli army spokesman Admiral Daniel Hagari said more than 250 people have been arrested and 350 others are “suspected to be connected to terror”.

Admiral Hagari also said the Israeli army is supplying food and water to those inside, without adding further details.

Palestinians within the hospital have reported that people have no food available to break their Ramadan fast.

Emmy Shaheen, who lives near Al Shifa Hospital, has been posting videos from her family home nearby describing the shelling.

In her last post on Wednesday, she said members of her family were injured in attacks on her home. She also said the Israeli forces refused to grant emergency crew access to rescue them.

“The situation is catastrophic. Pray for us,” she said.

Local reports showed black smoke rising from the special surgery building, which houses one of Gaza's largest medicine storage units.

“We call on all warring parties to respect the grounds and perimeter of the hospital and ensure the safety of medical personnel, patients and civilians,” Doctors Without Borders said earlier this week.

About 5,000 injured patients were being treated at the hospital, which also houses over 30,000 displaced people, the ministry said.

Israel said it killed Faiq Mabhouh, the director of police investigations in northern Gaza. Hamas said Mr Mabhouh was responsible for protecting and securing aid lorries and co-ordinating with the UN over the protection and distribution of aid.

Hamas accused Israel of carrying out the attack “to influence the protection of aid and increase chaos as sought by the occupation (Israel)”.

The Hamas-linked Shehab news agency reported that Israel had also killed the police chief Raed Al Bana, who oversaw aid deliveries to Jabalia in northern Gaza. It said he died in a strike on his home which also killed his wife and children.

Israel did not immediately comment on the report.