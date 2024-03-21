US calls for Gaza ceasefire, Mother’s Day in Arab world - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the US has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling for an "immediate ceasefire linked to the release of hostages" in Gaza.

The Arab world marks Mother's Day today with many taking to social media to pray for Palestinians overwhelmed by almost six months of catastrophic war in Gaza.

A Ramadan message was removed from a sign at King's Cross station in London after complaints.