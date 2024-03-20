Ramadan message removed at London's King Cross station after complaints

Network Rail on Wednesday removed a Ramadan message from London King's Cross train station's departures board after receiving complaints.

The message on a main station display drew a mixture of complaints and praise, with many taking to social media to share their opinions.

Network Rail announced it was investigating why its "general Ramadan celebratory messages" weren't on display and said the sign should not have been on the main train departure board.

"We celebrate all the big religious festivals, from Christmas to Ramadan, at King's Cross to reflect our diverse passenger and employee base," a Network Rail representative told the BBC.

"Our main departure board should be reserved for train information and our general Ramadan celebratory messages weren't used for some reason, which we're looking into.

"All has now been corrected.

King's Cross main concourse this morning: pic.twitter.com/GwRHZ1g5Bb — David Algonquin (@surplustakes) March 19, 2024

The displaying of a hadith forced some to complain on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Public train stations "should not be urging 'sinners' to repent", Humanists UK said in a post.

"It is obviously inappropriate and profoundly misjudged to broadcast hadiths or any religious scripture at passengers," the group said.

"We will be writing to the Transport Secretary to outline our concerns."

But others praised the messages, which had been posted on other days of Ramadan at King's Cross, with the Islam Channel posting on X: "The beauty of Ramadan in unexpected places.

"A Ramadan hadith spotted at King's Cross Station reminds us of the blessings and wisdom this holy month brings."