Canada on military aid to Israel, Princess of Wales's medical records – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Canada is suspending all future military exports to Israel, honouring a non-binding parliamentary motion.

An investigation is reportedly under way into an alleged breach involving the medical records of Kate, the Princess of Wales. At least one member of staff tried to gain access to her notes at the London Clinic where she underwent abdominal surgery in January, The Mirror reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia plans to create a fund of about $40 billion to invest in artificial intelligence, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.