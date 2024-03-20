Investigation launched into breach of Kate's medical records

Claims that staff tried to access the Princess of Wales's private medical records at The London Clinic where she recently received treatment are reportedly being investigated by Information Commissioner’s Office.

At least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private hospital in central London in January, The Mirror reported on Tuesday.

The future queen was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

Kensington Palace has not disclosed details of Kate’s condition, but has said it was not cancer-related and that the princess wished for her personal medical information to remain private.

The UK privacy and data protection watchdog said it had received a breach report.

“We can confirm that we have received a breach report and are assessing the information provided," a representative of the ICO said on Tuesday.

Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

Kate’s absence from public life after her operation has led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health.

Footage emerged of her out shopping with the Prince of Wales at the weekend at the Windsor Farm Shop close to their Adelaide cottage home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The royal couple also spent Sunday morning watching Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a sporting event, according to The Sun.

The online speculation increased after irregularities were noticed in a Mother’s Day photograph of Kate and her children, which led to the princess admitting to “editing” the image and apologising for any “confusion” caused.

The princess has been photographed in public twice since her operation.

In a picture published on March 4, she was a front-seat passenger in a car driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, in the Windsor area.

She was also seen sitting next to Prince William in a chauffeur-driven car last Monday, when he attended the Commonwealth Day service in London and she was driven to a private appointment.

It was reported at the weekend that Kate may speak about her health during public engagements, which are not expected to resume until after Easter.

The Metropolitan Police and The London Clinic have been approached for comment.