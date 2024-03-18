Al Shifa Hospital attacked, Gaza truce talks, Putin claims fifth term, Trump – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported several deaths and injuries after Israeli forces opened fire inside Al Shifa Hospital.

A new round of truce negotiations in Gaza is to begin in Doha on Monday, days after Hamas presented its latest conditions for a ceasefire that Israel dismissed as “unrealistic”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims his fifth term in office, with exit polls showing him winning the country's election, despite widespread protests at polling stations.

Former US president Donald Trump uses further dark language at the weekend, warning of a “bloodbath” if he loses the election in November and saying some immigrants are “not people”.