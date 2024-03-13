UNRWA on Gazan children, Netanyahu on Rafah, UAE humanitarian efforts - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, UNRWA secretary general Philippe Lazzarini has labelled Israel's operation in Gaza a “war on children” with more than 12,300 youngsters killed between October and last month.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military will finish the job of eliminating Hamas in the southern city of Rafah despite global condemnation of a further attack.

The UAE has announced plans to intensify humanitarian efforts to help Palestinians in Gaza during the holy month, said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.