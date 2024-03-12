UAE to step up humanitarian aid to Gaza during Ramadan

The UAE is to intensify humanitarian efforts to help Palestinians in Gaza during the holy month.

The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council has announced it will step up aid efforts during Ramadan, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday night.

"The UAE's fraternal stances towards the Palestinian people have been well established over the past decades. The state will spare no effort in extending a helping hand to [our] Palestinian brothers," said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs' Families Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, Wam reported.

New campaigns will be launched throughout Ramadan to "enhance the spirit of human solidarity and meet the necessary needs of the residents".

On Monday, the first day of Ramadan, about 42 tonnes of food and medical aid was dropped into the northern Gaza Strip in a joint operation with Egypt.

It was also announced on Monday evening that the UAE was sending a ship with another 4,500 tonnes of aid for Gaza, through the Emirates Red Crescent.