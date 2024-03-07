Houthi attack, Democrats on Rafah and Elon Musk on X – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, three people were killed and at least four wounded in a Houthi missile attack on a vessel in the Red Sea – the first fatalities since the Iran-backed rebel group's strikes in the region began.

Dozens of Democrats in the US House of Representatives have written to President Joe Biden to warn him that an Israeli ground offensive into Rafah could breach his own requirements for military aid.

Elon Musk could end the display of the number of likes and shares on posts on X. The social media platform is a step closer to offering payment features, he added.

Two new 20,000-seat stadiums are coming to Dubai, for Shabab Al Ahli and Al Wasl football clubs.