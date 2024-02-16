South Lebanon strikes, Nasser Hospital raid and Starlink at Gaza field hospital - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

The civilian death toll from Israel's strikes on southern Lebanon on February 14 has increased to 10, with seven of those killed belonging to the same family.

In Gaza, Israeli forces have turned Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis into a “military site”, the enclave's Health Ministry said. Troops stormed the hospital, bulldozing mass graves and tents belonging to displaced civilians, it said.

The UAE field hospital in Gaza plans to introduce SpaceX's Starlink internet service, to provide live video medical consultations to patients.

Meanwhile, a report named Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as the 42nd best hospital in the world – rising 29 places from last year's rankings.