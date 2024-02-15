Israel strikes Lebanon, Rafah invasion warnings - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

Nine people were killed, including four children, in a wave of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon that hit deeper inside the country than most previous attacks, marking one of the most violent days on the Lebanese-Israeli front since October 7.

There are warnings from around the world against an Israeli ground invasion in Rafah, with Germany saying an offensive on the city where 1.3 million people are seeking refuge would be a humanitarian catastrophe. The Red Cross has also warned that a looming military push into Rafah would have a dire impact and pose a “disastrous risk to civilian lives and infrastructure”.

US President Joe Biden's administration has protected thousands of Palestinians in the US from deportation for the next 18 months because of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Palestinian territories.