Gaza truce proposal, US top border official impeachment, Modi visits UAE - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, talks held in Cairo aimed at agreeing on a Gaza truce proposal, protecting civilians and delivering more aid into the enclave, according to Egypt's state information.

US House Republicans have voted to impeach President Biden’s top border official, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, making him the first cabinet member to face impeachment in nearly 150 years.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his visit to the UAE on Tuesday evening, addressing 40,000 Indian citizens at the Ahlan Modi event at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium.