US forces strike Houthi missiles, Iran defends strikes in Iraq and Pakistan - Trending

On today’s episode, US military forces struck more than a dozen Houthi missiles that had been primed to fire on commercial and US naval shipping in the Red Sea.

The Iranian Foreign Minister defended recent strikes inside Iraq and Pakistan at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Qatar announced that humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and medicine for hostages being held there has entered the war-torn Palestinian territory under a deal mediated by Doha and Paris.

Ice cream company Ben and Jerry's has been a topic of discussion after they called for a “permanent and immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.