Ben and Jerry's calls for 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

The chairwoman of ice cream company Ben and Jerry's this week called for a "permanent and immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, in a rare corporate statement against the US and Israeli establishments.

"Peace is a core value of Ben and Jerry’s," the company’s chairwoman, Anuradha Mittal, told the Financial Times.

"From Iraq to Ukraine [the company] has consistently stood up for these principles. Today is no different as we call for peace and a permanent and immediate ceasefire."

More than 24,400 people in Gaza have been killed in Israel's military operations that followed a deadly Hamas attack on Israeli soil, which resulted in 1,200 deaths on October 7 last year.

Other companies globally, such as Starbucks and McDonald's, have faced boycotts and criticism for supporting Israel.

But Ms Mittal is aware that a call for a ceasefire brings economic and political risk.

"It is stunning that millions are marching around the world but the corporate world has been silent," she said.

Ms Mittal asserted that her remarks had the support of the board and fitted in with the company's mission.

The comments are also expected to possibly frustrate Unilever, the parent company of Ben and Jerry's, after years of conflict over the ice cream maker's position on Israel and its policies on Palestinians.

In 2021, Ben and Jerry's moved to pull its products in occupied Palestinian territories, and Unilever chose to sell its Israeli arm to a local licencee.

Ben and Jerry's brought a lawsuit against Unilever, which was resolved in late 2022.