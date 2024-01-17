US to relist Houthis as global terrorists, Israel and Hamas deal for Gaza aid – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

The US is expected to soon announce plans to relist Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels as specially designated global terrorists.

Qatar says Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the delivery of medicine and aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, in exchange for Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

Pakistan accuses neighbouring Iran of breaching its airspace during an attack that killed two children, hours after Iranian state media said missiles hit two bases run by militant group Jaish Al Adl.

Wael Al Dahdouh, Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, arrives in Egypt through the Rafah border crossing.