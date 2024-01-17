LATEST NEWS
Houthi fighters and tribesmen stage a rally against the U. S. and the U. K. strikes on Houthi-run military sites near Sanaa, Yemen, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo)

Israel-Gaza war live: US to relist Houthis as specially designated global terrorists

The decision comes as the Houthis have launched dozens of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea

  • US to relist Yemen’s Houthis as specially designated global terrorists
  • Israel and Hamas reach agreement to deliver aid, says Qatar
  • Iraqi Kurdistan repeats request for defence system after Iranian attack
  • EU imposes sanctions on Hamas political leader Yahya Sinwar
  • Gaza death toll rises to 24,285, with 61,154 injured
100 days of Israel Gaza war - in pictures

Palestinian Muhammad Al Durra with his children in the ruins of a house in Rafah where they sheltered on January 11, 2024. EPA

Latest from the Israel-Gaza war - in pictures

Houthi fighters shout gather in Sanaa. The rebels have launched attacks in the Red Sea in response to the Gaza war. EPA

Updated: January 17, 2024, 3:38 AM