World Economic Forum's annual meeting at Davos, Gaza war hits 100 days – Trending

The Swiss ski resort of Davos will host billionaire business people, philanthropists and world leaders this week for the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

As the Gaza war hits 100 days, fears of the violence spilling over and engulfing the region are also rising.

Senior US statesman and one-time presidential candidate John Kerry is expected to step down as special envoy for climate to focus on President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, according to reports.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, approves a series of projects to build more homes for Emiratis.