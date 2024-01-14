Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approves plan for thousands of new homes in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday approved a series of projects to build more homes for Emiratis.

Having recently issued a plan to double the number of Emirati families within 10 years, Sheikh Mohammed has now designated an area for housing called Latifa City.

There, 3,500 plots of land will be distributed among Dubai’s citizens, as well as 2,300 ready-to-move-in houses valued at Dh5.5 billion.

The housing plots earmarked for citizens span 40 million square feet, and eligible citizens from Dubai can take ownership from February.

These include 2,700 plots in Latifa City itself and 800 plots in Al Yalayis 5 area. The 2,300 new houses for citizens are located across areas in Al Khawaneej 2, Al Aweer, Wadi Al Amardi, and Hatta.

“Family is the cornerstone of the nation and the foundation of all development plans. Our ultimate objective is to enhance the quality of citizens’ lives for a brighter future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

It comes as part of a series of projects lined up for 2024, under the Dubai Social Agenda 33 – announced this month.

“Today, we announce the launch of Dubai Social Agenda 33. It is our plan for Dubai's community for the next 10 years, with the slogan Family, The Foundation of the Nation,'” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X earlier this month.

“Its budget is Dh208 billion over the next decade, aiming at the citizens of our families in Dubai – providing housing, improving living standards, identity, values, social cohesion, health care, and developing future skills in our upcoming generations.

“Our goal is to double the number of citizen families within the decade, providing them with the world's best residential areas.”