UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks, Belgium backs Israel genocide case - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution from South Africa condemning and demanding an immediate halt to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Belgium could become the first EU country to back the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. The country's Deputy Prime Minister demanded action, with some suggesting it could result in Belgium lodging its own complaint.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a fund of Dh150 million to support content creators and unveiled plans to create permanent headquarters for influencers to transform the UAE's digital media sector.

Dubai hosted the 1 Billion Followers Summit, a gathering of some of the world’s top social media influencers and content creators.