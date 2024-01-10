Belgium pushed to be first EU country to join genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The Belgian government is expected to discuss a proposal from a senior coalition member to support a genocide case brought by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

"We must act against the threat of genocide," Deputy Prime Minister Petra de Sutter said on X.

"I want Belgium to take action at the International Court of Justice, following the lead of South Africa."

The first hearings in the case filed in December by South Africa accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians are scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Israeli bombardments and raids have killed more than 23,000 people in Gaza since October 7, according to local authorities.

The Belgian government will be discussing the proposal put forward by Ms de Sutter, a member of the Flemish green party, on Wednesday or next week, sources said.

Should the cabinet agree to back it, Belgium will have the choice to either file its own case at the ICJ or to join South Africa's case.

In a statement published on Instagram, Ms de Sutter pointed at Israel's blockade of Gaza, which prevents the arrival of food, medicine and fuel and has forced hospitals to operate without anaesthesia.

Most of the enclave's population has been displaced and it is not clear whether its inhabitants will be able to return.

"Representatives of the Israeli government refer to Palestinians as 'human animals', declare they will 'get hell' and threaten to 'eliminate everything'," Ms de Sutter said.

"Unimaginable, horrific acts. They disturb me as they do many of you. Under the Genocide Convention it is our duty to act once there is a risk of genocide. All those international treaties are valuable only when we abide by them," she said.

Ms de Sutter in November called on the Belgian government to sanction Israel and on the EU to ban the import of goods produced in illegal settlements.

Belgium has since said that it would ban extremist Israeli settlers from its territory but has not disclosed who it has targeted. The EU has not implemented similar measures.

Ms de Sutter has also condemned Hamas and called for the release of Israeli hostages detained by the group in Gaza since October 7.

No EU country has so far supported South Africa's case at the ICJ, which has been criticised by Israel and the US. Israel has said it makes utmost efforts to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza.

Earlier this week, Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that his country would not back the case and warned of the need to be "very careful" about defining genocide.

Mr Varadkar has previously expressed some of the strongest criticism among EU leaders against Israel's military operation in Gaza and highlighted the West's "double standards" in the war.

The EU, which is historically deeply divided over the Israel-Palestine conflict, will probably not call for a ceasefire until the US does, Mr Varadkar said last month.

His comments on the South African case were echoed by UK Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron who said he did not think it was "helpful" or "right".

"I don't think we should bandy around terms like genocide in this case, I don't think that's correct," he told British legislators on Tuesday.

Countries that support the South African complaint include Malaysia, Turkey, Jordan and Bolivia, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Countries, which includes 57 member states.