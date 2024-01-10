Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh150m fund and new headquarters for influencers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced a fund of Dh150 million to support content creators and influencers.

Sheikh Mohammed also said a permanent headquarters for influencers would be created.

“Today we issued directives to allocate a fund valued at Dh150 million to support content creators and transform the digital media sector," Sheikh Mohammed said, according to state news agency Wam.

"We also instructed the establishment of a permanent influencers' headquarters that provides year-round support.

"These steps align with our ongoing investment in creative talents who will write new inspiring stories that will add to the UAE’s influential media presence on the global stage.

"Impactful media reflects the past and provides an inspiration for the future."

His comments came as Dubai hosted the 1 Billion Followers Summit, a gathering of some of the world’s top social media influencers and content creators, on Wednesday.

The two-day summit, taking place at Emirates Towers and Dubai’s Museum of the Future, features at least 3,000 attendees, 100 speakers and more than 300 companies from the technology and social media landscape.

The new headquarters, a collaboration between the UAE Government Media Office and the New Media Academy, aim to bring together top influencers and content creators.

Supporting creators

The Dh150m fund aims to support the development of creative and impactful content, help content creators hone their skills and introduce the UAE story, its achievements and cultural contributions to global markets, Wam reported.

The fund also aims to attract investment in new media.

Read More Top social media influencers gather in Dubai for 1 Billion Followers Summit

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said: "The fund is dedicated to support content creators [and] presents exceptional opportunities for them to fulfil their potential, grow their business and showcase the accomplishments and ambitions of the Emirati people to the world.

"These efforts will solidify the UAE’s position as a global capital for digital content."