Israeli air strike kills three in Lebanon, Erdogan compares Netanyahu to Hitler - Trending

On today’s episode, three people were killed and one injured in an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was no different from Adolf Hitler and likened Israel's attacks on Gaza to the treatment of Jewish people by Nazi Germany.

The New York Times is suing ChatGPT-owner OpenAI over claims its copyright was infringed to train the system.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the military, including its nuclear programme, to “accelerate” war preparations in order to counter what he called unprecedented confrontational moves by the United States.