Iran vows retaliation against Israel, death toll rises in Gaza - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, Iran’s Islamic revolutionary guard vowed retaliation against Israel after one of its senior commanders was killed in a reported Israeli strike on Damascus.

The death toll in Gaza continues to rise as Israel pledges to expand its offensive in the enclave.

Ukraine said it carried out an air strike on the coastal town of Feodosia after the Russian-installed governor of Crimea said that the assault sparked a fire in the town's port area.

Alexei Navalny, the Jailed Russian opposition leader, has been located in a remote prison colony, three weeks after contact with him was lost.