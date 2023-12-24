Dozens 'killed in air strike' on Palestinian refugee camp

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in an air strike that hit a Gaza refugee camp, Palestinian sources said on Sunday.

The attack came as Israel’s leaders acknowledged Israel was paying a “very heavy price” in Gaza after 15 of its soldiers were killed in combat over the weekend.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said at least 70 people were killed in the Maghazi refugee camp and the toll was likely to rise. Initial reports indicated 12 women and seven children among the victims.

“We were all targeted,” said Ahmad Turokmani, who lost several family members including his daughter and grandson. “There is no safe place in Gaza anyway.”

A number of buildings were also damaged in the camp, which is east of Deir al-Balah. Earlier Mr al-Qidra said the strike destroyed a “residential block” where a large number of families lived.

One reporter on the scene watched bodies and wounded people being carried away from the site.

Israel’s military spokesperson’s office said it was looking into the report. Initial reports put the death toll at 16 but that rapidly rose.

The Palestine Red Crescent said on X that its teams "transported a large number of martyrs and wounded following the targeting of a residential square in the Maghazi refugee camp".

Videos of the destruction were also posted on social media.

For Israeli leaders, there are some concerns that the mounting death toll among its troops – 154 since the ground offensive began – could erode public support for the war.

“The war exacts a very heavy price from us, but we have no choice but to continue fighting,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

In a nationally televised speech, Israeli President Isaac Herzog appealed for the country to remain united. “This moment is a test. We will not break nor blink,” he said.

The war has devastated parts of Gaza, killed more than 20,000 people and displaced almost all of its 2.3 million people.