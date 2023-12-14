US President praises Cop28 resolution, Netanyahu says war will continue – Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, US President Joe Biden has celebrated and praised the historic Cop28 resolution reached in the UAE which for the first time calls for a transition away from fossil fuels.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that “nothing will stop” them from continuing the war in the Gaza Strip until they achieve victory against Hamas.

Footage of houses being reduced to rubble, a child desperately screaming for his mother and people frantically looking for loved ones are being widely shared on social media.

Tributes have poured in for Andre Braugher, the actor best known for playing Raymond Holt in the comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Braugher died at the age of 61.