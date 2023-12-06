Draft deal to phase out coal at Cop28, Qatar Emir on the situation in Gaza - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the Middle East and around the world.

On today’s episode, a huge debate on fossil fuel is under way at Cop28 after a draft deal to phase it out coal was put on the table on day six of the climate conference in Dubai.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim has described the situation in Gaza as a “disgrace to the international community” during the 44th Gulf Co-operation Council summit in Doha.

There has been an unprecedented drop in maths, reading and science skills around the world in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report by the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment.

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence start-up, xAi, is seeking to raise up to $1 billion.