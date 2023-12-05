Qatar's Emir condemns Israeli 'genocide' as Doha hosts GCC summit

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The 44th Gulf Co-operation Council summit in Doha has focused almost entirely on Gaza, as Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani condemned the "genocide" of Palestinians and called on the UN Security Council to force Israel to return to the negotiating table.

The six countries of the GCC – the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia – are united in the call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel's ground offensive and bombardment have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians, including more than 6,000 children.

"What is happening in the Gaza Strip in terms of the occupation forces’ violation of moral and humanitarian standards is a disgrace to the international community," Sheikh Tamim said. "A temporary truce cannot be an alternative to a ceasefire in Gaza."

The latest summit was taking place as Israel expanded its military operation in southern Gaza, after a temporary, seven-day truce between Israel and Hamas expired on Friday.

"Our summit is being held in light of the continuing serious tragedy to which the Palestinian people are exposed to due to violations committed by the occupation forces," the emir said.

"It is shameful for the international community to allow this heinous crime to continue for nearly two months, during which the systematic and deliberate killing of innocent civilians continues, including women and children."

"Israel’s occupation forces have violated all political, ethical and humanitarian values."

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "pushing the entire region into danger" in a bid to protect his political future. Mr Erdogan was in Doha for the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee meeting, which he co-chairs with the emir.

"Israel's war crimes – crimes against humanity in Gaza – should not be left unanswered," Mr Erdogan said.

"Turkey's priority is to ensure a permanent ceasefire is implemented in Gaza and humanitarian aid is delivered without any interruption."

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Royal Palace in Doha, on December 4, 2023. AFP

President Sheikh Mohamed also attended the summit and was received at Doha's Hamad International Airport by Sheikh Tamim.

Sheikh Mohamed is leading a UAE delegation, which includes Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, National Security Adviser and Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman led the kingdom's delegation to Qatar at Sheikh Tamim's invitation, the Saudi state news agency reported.

In a joint statement published on Tuesday, the GCC expressed "deep concern" for what it called Israel's "blatant aggression" towards the Palestinian people.

The member states also condemned Israel's "escalation of acts of violence and indiscriminate bombing" of civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, health facilities and places of worship "in clear violation of ... international humanitarian law".

They also reaffirmed their support for the Palestinians and welcomed Mr Erdogan's participation in the summit.