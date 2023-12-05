Cop28 draft text shows negotiators are considering fossil fuel and coal 'phase out'

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Cop28

A second draft of what could be the final agreement from the Cop28 climate change summit shows negotiators are considering calling for an "orderly and just" phase out of fossil fuels.

The draft text was published by the UN climate body and shows the possible outcomes of talks in Dubai.

The negotiations are part of the global stocktake process, in which about 200 nations are trying to agree on plans to curb rising global temperatures.

The first option in the draft text was listed as "an orderly and just phase out of fossil fuels". The second called for "accelerating efforts towards phasing out unabated fossil fuels".

The third option would be a text without any mention of a fossil fuel phase out.

Tom Evans, a policy adviser at think tank E3G, said the new text contained the "ingredients for an ambitious outcome".

"We can see some of the elements that we would need by the end of this Cop" to ensure the global stocktake leads to action, but it is "far from guaranteed that we land those ambitious outcomes" as negotiations continue in Dubai, he said.

Critical coal talks

The draft text also included an option for countries to agree to a "rapid phase out of unabated coal power this decade" and an immediate halt to building new carbon dioxide-emitting coal power plants.

However, a second option for the same paragraph would not mention the phasing out of coal at all. India and China have been opposed to wording around the "phase out" of coal, with India derailing action on coal at the Cop26 summit two years ago in Glasgow.

An "unabated" power plant does not capture the plant's carbon dioxide emissions before they enter the atmosphere. The vast majority of the world's power plants are unabated.

David Waskow, a director at the World Resources Institute, said he was optimistic that countries participating at Cop28 would depart the UAE with a deal rather than taking the "no text" option on fossil fuels.

One key question will be whether China and India can support such ambitious coal language after watering down the text in Glasgow.

"Never say never," said one delegate observing the talks.

