Loss and damage fund agreed on at Cop28, Sheikh Mohamed meets King Charles III - Trending

The Cop28 climate change summit in Dubai has achieved a breakthrough on day one, with nations agreeing to bring into operation a loss and damage fund.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed met King Charles III at Expo City Dubai on Thursday, as well as the heads of several delegations, including Paraguay's President and the Ethiopian Prime Minister.

A temporary truce between Hamas and Israel entered its final hours on Friday, as more hostages were freed from Gaza in exchange for Palestinian detainees.

The head of Doctors Without Borders has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and said the Israeli military had destroyed the enclave's health system, with an increase in humanitarian aid not enough to solve the “catastrophic” situation.